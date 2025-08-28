BMG First-Half Revenue Falls to EUR 424M, EBITDA Margin Rises to 29%

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG reported solid performance in the first half of 2025. While revenue slid by 8% during the period, the company’s EBITDA margin grew to 29%, up 2 points from the first half of 2024.

According to BMG, digital revenue now accounts for 72% of total revenue, reflecting high single-digit growth in streaming, while organic revenue fell 4% as lower-margin activities were scaled back. Overall revenue decreased 8% to EUR 424 million, primarily due to the disposal of non-core businesses.

Operating EBITDA remained stable at EUR 122 million, even amid shifts in key markets. The company attributed the positive results to a strategic focus on digital growth, coupled with effective cost controls.

BMG highlighted the success of its recorded music and publishing divisions during the first half of 2025, bolstered by hits from artists such as Spiritbox, Jelly Roll, Wiz Khalifa, Billy Idol, MARINA, and Francesco Gabbani. Country stars Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton each marked their 30th No. 1 single, while Lainey Wilson won four ACM Awards, including Entertainer of the Year. BMG songwriters also earned top honors at the GRAMMYs, including The-Dream for Album of the Year and Bruno Mars with Lady Gaga for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

“Our results for the first half of 2025 demonstrate the effectiveness and strength of our BMG Next business model: disciplined, digital-first, and built for long-term value for all stakeholders. Our strategy is rooted in what we do best – music publishing and recorded music – while continuously building new capabilities to enhance our service. Innovation and technology are the engines driving how we work and how we support our artists and songwriters. We’re building a future-forward music company, uniquely positioned at the intersection of creativity and technology,” said BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld.