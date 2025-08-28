Legends/ASM Global Signs Five-Year Catering Deal With FC Porto at Estádio do Dragão

PORTO, Portugal (CelebrityAccess) — Legends/ASM Global, the venue management and live events company, announced a new agreement with FC Porto that includes serving as the football club’s official catering service provider at Estádio do Dragão.

The five-year deal will see Legends/ASM oversee all food and beverage operations at the stadium, covering both general admission and VIP sections. The partnership spans match-day and non–match-day events, as well as training and development for on-site teams.

According to Legends/ASM Global, the deal is the first of its kind for a major stadium in Portugal and underscores the company’s growing focus on the region.

“We are incredibly proud to expand our relationship with FC Porto through this new deal. The partnership not only reflects our shared commitment to innovation and excellence but also signals a major strategic step for our business in Portugal and across Iberia. Having worked closely with the club on future vision, as well as catering and hospitality, this new chapter will allow us to deliver on those ambitions and take the experience at Estádio do Dragão to new heights,” said Chris Bray, Legends/ASM Global President, Europe.

“Together with our associates and business partners, we are committed to developing and continuing to grow the club. Strategically, the modernization of infrastructures—both in terms of spaces and services—is a key element of our plan. The journey of those who visit us must be remarkable, from the moment they enter until the moment they leave any FC Porto facility. To achieve this, in addition to our outstanding internal teams, it is essential to have the right partners. Legends brings international-level expertise and knowledge, allowing us to position ourselves at the top of the global experience. This will always be the ambition of the club and its administration,” added João Borges, FC Porto Vice President.