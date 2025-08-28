MusiCares Adds Free Health Support For Music Professionals

(Hypebot) — MusiCares has partnered with women’s and family health virtual health clinic Maven to provide free health support for music professionals and musicians.

Recently the Songwriters of North America announced free healthcare access for members thanks to a grant from Amazon Music. Both are welcome news at a time when cuts in federal subsidies may make health care unaffordable for more musicians.

Affiliate of the the Recording Academy, MusiCares now offers 24/7 support through Maven’s virtual platform, connecting with hundreds of providers across 30 specialties—including OB-GYNs, doulas, pediatricians, career coaches, mental health professionals, nutritionists, and more.

All Maven virtual care is free to eligible MusiCares clients and available with no limit to the number of sessions. MusiCares covers In-app copays and associated costs.

Care is available in 35 languages, including Spanish, French, German, and Hindi. Appointments are available within an hour, and members paired with a dedicated Care Advocate.

Members can also engage with expert-backed educational content and peer communities tailored to their stage of life and needs.

Who is eligible and How to Apply

MusiCares clients with at least five years of industry experience or six commercially released recordings or videos.

Apply for Maven’s services here.

More Free Health Support for Music Professionals & Musicians

