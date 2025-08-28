NSAI Opens Submissions for 26th Annual Song Contest with $37,000 in Prizes

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) has officially opened submissions for the 26th edition of its annual Song Contest.

Songwriters are invited to submit their best song and/or lyrics for a chance to be one of 13 winners sharing this year’s $37,000 prize pool.

The Grand Prize winners will receive one of two cash prizes – $5,000 and $2,500 – as well as a complete Home Studio Recording Package from Custom House at Guitar Center, $1,500 toward a Guitar Center purchase courtesy of the Guitar Center Music Foundation, a Taylor Guitars Gold Label 517e guitar, a mentor session with Ashley McBryde or Rivers Rutherford, a one-year single-song publishing contract with BMG, a pair of tickets to the 9th annual Nashville Songwriter Awards in 2026, a personalized Music Row Experience, an experience at The Bluebird Cafe, and more.

Runners-up will receive prizes from Musicnotes and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, custom capos from G7th The Capo Company, and a chance to participate in a Group Mentor Session with hit songwriter Josh Osborne.

Each contest participant will also receive credit for an NSAI Song Evaluation (valued at $25), redeemable for any song of their choosing after the contest, along with the scorecard for every submission, providing valuable feedback from the judges.

The entry window closes on October 31 at 5:00 p.m. Central Time, and winners will be announced in January 2026 at a live-taped event.

For full details, including submission guidelines, a complete list of prizes, Terms and Conditions, and contest updates, visit www.nsaisongcontest.com