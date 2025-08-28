Taylor Wolf Named Executive Director of ACM Lifting Lives

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music announced that Taylor Wolf has been appointed Executive Director of ACM Lifting Lives, the organization’s philanthropic arm focused on improving lives through music.

In her new role, Wolf will continue to expand ACM Lifting Lives’ fundraising initiatives and oversee a range of programs providing support for music therapy, disaster relief, and community outreach.

“Taylor has proven herself time and again to be an innovative, compassionate, and tireless advocate for using music as a force for good,” said Fletcher Foster, Chair of ACM Lifting Lives’ Board of Directors and President of F2 Entertainment Group. “The Board is thrilled to see her step into this well-deserved role. With leaders like Taylor, and with the generosity of artists and other changemakers in this community, ACM Lifting Lives is poised to make an even greater impact in the years ahead.”

A Tennessee native, Wolf has been part of the ACM Lifting Lives organization for the past six years, rising through the ranks in roles including Manager, Senior Manager, and Director.

“ACM Lifting Lives is built on the belief that music has the power to heal, unite, and transform lives, and it has been the honor of my career to help advance that mission,” said Wolf. “I am humbled by this opportunity and deeply grateful for the trust of the Board, the Academy, and our partners. Together, we will continue to grow our impact and ensure that Country Music’s spirit of generosity touches as many lives as possible.”