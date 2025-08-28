Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Promoter 101 Podcast: Episode 234 featuring Hancher Auditorium Executive Director and NIVA’s Andre Perry


The Promoter 101 Podcast featuring NIVA former President and head of booking at the University of Iowa’s Hancher Auditorium Andre Perry.

Plus Luke traveled to Asia and is going to report back on the business.

Hosted By: Works Entertainments’ Luke Pierce + Emporium Presents’ Dan Steinberg.

https://tinyurl.com/yh73265m

Direct Link: https://tinyurl.com/yh73265m

Email Dan + Luke: steiny@promoter101.net

