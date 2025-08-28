Theresa Wolters Named Executive Director At MusiCares

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — MusiCares, a charitable organization supporting music industry professionals with health and wellness, announced the appointment of Theresa Wolters as its new Executive Director.

Wolters, who has served as MusiCares’ Vice President of Health & Human Services since 2022, was named Interim Executive Director in May following the departure of her predecessor, Laura Segura.

“Theresa embodies the spirit of MusiCares. She approaches her work with empathy and clarity, and she strengthens every story with facts that show why our work matters,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy® and MusiCares. “Her leadership ensures that music professionals will continue to have access to the care and support they need — recognizing that financial struggles, health concerns, and mental health challenges are often deeply connected.”

Before joining MusiCares, Wolters worked at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation and was a founding employee of Millennium Promise, where she helped launch the Millennium Villages Project, a large-scale initiative designed to demonstrate how targeted investments in agriculture, health, education, and infrastructure could accelerate sustainable development in Africa.

Wolters holds a bachelor’s degree from George Washington University, a Master of Business Administration from Heriot-Watt University, and studied African Affairs at the University of Cape Town.

“Every day, MusiCares has a life-changing, and often lifesaving, impact on music professionals. For 35 years, MusiCares has been driven by compassion and a relentless focus on solving the big challenges facing our community. I am truly privileged to work alongside such an outstanding team of committed professionals and know MusiCares will continually rise to meet the needs of those we serve,” said Wolters.