Burning Man Attendee Airlifted After Electrical Shock Amid Severe Weather

RENO, NV (CelebrityAccess) — A man attending the Burning Man festival in Nevada was flown to a trauma center after suffering an electrical shock during severe weather that impacted the festival on Tuesday.

“It was reported as electrocution,” Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen told the Reno Gazette-Journal. He said his office was struggling to get more information from Burning Man officials. “We were able to verify a male was airlifted for a report of electrocution.”

The name of the victim was not released, but reports indicate that he suffered an electrical shock after stepping into a puddle. He was airlifted to a medical facility, though his condition has not been disclosed.

“Due to patient confidentiality, Burning Man does not comment on the health status or condition of specific participants. The safety and wellbeing of participants and staff is our utmost priority. We are grateful for the expertise and dedication of Burning Man’s Emergency Services Department personnel, who respond immediately to all calls for emergency medical service, including during adverse weather conditions,” a spokesperson for Burning Man told the newspaper.

The festival has faced multiple challenges from weather this year, including high winds that toppled structures and damaged artwork last weekend, followed by heavy rains and thunderstorms that inundated the festival grounds.

The festival was forced to temporarily suspend operations in Black Rock City on Tuesday due to dangerous weather.

“If you are in Black Rock City: Keep an eye out for lightning, take care of your camps, and stay safe,” the festival announced. “The playa is too wet to drive. Do not drive. Keep all cables, plugs, and generators dry and covered. Elevate connections and seal them with electrical tape. Never run a generator or powered gear sitting in water.”