Doja Cat Drops Out The ACL Fest

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Genre-bending recording artist Doja Cat dropped out of her scheduled headliningg appearance at the Austin City Limits music festival.

In announcing the decision to drop out of the festival, she cited the need to focus on putting the final touchings on her forthcoming album “Vie” which is slated for release at the end of September.

“Unfortunately, I will not be performing at Austin City Limits this year,” Doja Cat shared on social media, adding, “When I made the commitment, I didn’t know exactly when Vie would be released.”

“I’ve been working on finalizing the album, making videos, taking the time to put together an album campaign that I am really excited about, and it’s become clear to me that I cannot give you guys the show you deserve within this time frame,” she continued.

After her exit from the festival’s lineup, organizers announced that The Killers will step into the new hole in the lineup, performing in a headlining slot on Sunday.

The ACL Music Festival kicks off on October 3rd.