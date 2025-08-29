Live Nation Ups Its Stake In OCESA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday, Live Nation announced that it has acquired an additional 24% stake in the prominent Latin American concert promoter OCESA.

The deal involved a closing cash payment to CIE of approximately 12,118.6 million Mexican pesos, equivalent to roughly $651.5 million USD.

Financing for the transaction included both existing liquidity and additional borrowing from Live Nation’s revolving credit facility.

The acquisition, which had been previously announced, increased Live Nation’s holdings in OCESA to 75%.

Live Nation initially acquired its 51% stake in OCESA in December 2021 for $431.9 million, amid the rapid growth of live music markets in Latin America.