Lollapalooza 2026: Headliners Announced for South America and India Editions

The lineups for the 2026 international editions of the Lollapalooza festival have been revealed, with all three announced events featuring heavyweight headliners across multiple genres.

Lollapalooza’s South American editions will take place from March 13–15, with Parque O’Higgins in Santiago, Chile, and Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires, Argentina, hosting the festivals.

Headliners include Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, The Creator, Chappell Roan, Deftones, Skrillex, Lorde, Doechii, Turnstile, and Lewis Capaldi, alongside a lineup that also features Interpol, Kygo, Peggy Gou, Brutalismus 3000, Addison Rae, Katseye, Marina, Djo, TV Girl, Royel Otis, RIIZE, and many more.

Tickets for both South American festivals are on sale now.

A day later, Live Nation and regional partner BookMyShow Live announced the lineup for the 2026 edition of Lollapalooza India, with Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, Yungblud, and Kehlani set to headline.

The India edition is scheduled for January 24 and 26 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course, featuring four stages of music. The lineup also includes Fujii Kaze, Knock2, Sammy Virji, Lany, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang, The Midnight, Calum Scott, and many more.

Tickets for Lollapalooza India are on sale now at www.LollaIndia.com