Solid Revenue Growth Helps DEAG Pare Losses In The 1st Half of 2025

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) announced solid revenue growth in the first half of 2025, significantly reducing the company’s net loss during the reporting period.
According to DEAG, overall revenue rose to €155.4 million – an increase of 17.1% from the same period in 2024. EBITDA grew to €6.6 million, more than doubling the previous first half’s results.
The results were driven by strong ticket sales as DEAG reported shifting more than 6.9 million tickets during the first half of the year, up 19% year-over-year, with a majority of those sales conducted through the group’s own ticketing platform.
Additionally, DEAG indicated they anticipate selling a total of 12 million tickets for the full year, up from over 11 million in 2024.
Despite the revenue gain, DEAG reported a net loss of €7.5 million during the reporting period, an improvement from the €9.2 million loss reported in H1 2024.
“We are very pleased with our performance in the first half of 2025. DEAG is strongly positioned in the areas of Live Entertainment and Entertainment Services. The strategic decisions we made last year – particularly in the context of key transformation projects – are now reflected in rising revenues and earnings. Strong financial results, ticket sales at a very high level, and a packed event calendar provide a solid foundation for sustainable growth in the second half of 2025 and beyond,” said Detlef Kornett, Group CEO of DEAG.