Solid Revenue Growth Helps DEAG Pare Losses In The 1st Half of 2025

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) announced solid revenue growth in the first half of 2025, significantly reducing the company’s net loss during the reporting period.

According to DEAG, overall revenue rose to €155.4 million – an increase of 17.1% from the same period in 2024. EBITDA grew to €6.6 million, more than doubling the previous first half’s results.

The results were driven by strong ticket sales as DEAG reported shifting more than 6.9 million tickets during the first half of the year, up 19% year-over-year, with a majority of those sales conducted through the group’s own ticketing platform.

Additionally, DEAG indicated they anticipate selling a total of 12 million tickets for the full year, up from over 11 million in 2024.

Despite the revenue gain, DEAG reported a net loss of €7.5 million during the reporting period, an improvement from the €9.2 million loss reported in H1 2024.