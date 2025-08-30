Yuki Chiba Signs With Warner Music

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) — Rising Japanese star Yuki Chiba has become the latest artist to sign with Warner Music.

The deal, struck by Warner Music Japan in partnership with 300 Entertainment, will support the development of Chiba’s career, seeking to raise his profile with international fans.

The announcement of the deal follows Chiba’s debut track “Team Tomodachi,” which became a viral streaming hit across Asia following its 2024 release as well as his Megan Thee Stallion, “MAMUSHI (feat. Yuki Chiba),” which gained traction on social media.

After signing with Warner, Chiba plans to relocate to Southern California and will headline his his first-ever U.S. concert at The Roxy in Los Angeles on September 18.

Chiba also recently partnered with Nike, representing the Jordan Brand worldwide, and collaborated with Riot Games, contributing the official anthem for its Valorant VCT Pacific Stage 2 event.

“We are delighted that Yuki Chiba, an artist with truly one-of-a-kind creative talent and an undeniable presence, has chosen us as a partner for the next chapter of his career. We’re excited to collaborate on his recording work, and also offer comprehensive support for his entire musical journey. With a strong and growing fan base both in Japan and overseas, Chiba-san is poised to take to the world stage. As a global music company, we will bring the full strength of our international network and capabilities to back his bold ambitions and help turn audiences into fans and his dreams into reality,” stated Takeshi Okada, President and CEO of Warner Music Japan.

“Yuki is a dynamic talent already making waves globally. At 300, we’re committed to championing artists who push boundaries and impact culture, and we’re excited to partner with Yuki on this next chapter,” added Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab, Co-Presidents of 300 Entertainment.