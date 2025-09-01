(Hypebot) — Bandcamp has warned tens of thousands of artists and independent labels that use its platform that global tariff battles are causing chaos in sales and global shipping.

Higher tariffs on goods coming into the US as well as to countries that raise tariffs in retaliation mean higher costs for artists, and fans. But the the biggest blow is coming from the many global mail shippers that suspended delivery to US because of uncertainty.

Apparel and most other goods (shirts, hoodies, hats, totes) shipped to the United States are subject to tariffs. There is currently an exception for “informational media” coming into the U.S. That includes vinyl, CDs, cassettes, books and sheet music. But the exception means little sinces carriers have suspend shipping altogether.

Bandcamp now offers the option for sellers to temporarily disable merch sales from non-US shipping origins to the US. This can be controlled per origin in Edit Profile > Physical Goods > Shipping from.

“We strongly encourage sellers to communicate directly with your US buyers during this sensitive time,” Bandcamp said in an email to artists and labels. “For more guidance, please head to our help center.”

Bruce Houghton is Founder & Editor of Hypebot, Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of Skyline Artists.

Bandcamp warns tariffs mean trouble for music and merch sales first appeared appeared on Hypebot.com