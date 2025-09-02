Bandcamp Launches ‘Bandcamp Clubs’ For Fans

OAKLAND, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Bandcamp, the world’s largest online record store, today launched Bandcamp Clubs, its first-ever subscribe-to-own music discovery experience.

Bandcamp Clubs offer a curator-led space — no algorithms, just discovery guided by trusted voices — for Bandcamp users to take a deep dive into music discovery, exploring new artists across genres and connecting with communities through monthly record selections, artist interviews, and listening parties.

Bandcamp Clubs is kicking off with four themed clubs guided by some of music’s most respected voices: Dance Around the World curated by Jamz Supernova, Jazz-Ish Jazz Club curated by Tina Edwards, Kosmos Klub curated by Ajay Saggar, and The Hard Stuff curated by J. Bennett.

“Bandcamp Clubs are the latest way to directly support artists on and participate in a community around music on Bandcamp,” said Dan Melnick, General Manager at Bandcamp. “Vibrant music scenes are made up of DJs, journalists, fans, and artists, and Bandcamp Clubs reflect that. Instead of algorithms, fans get human-curated picks from some of the best DJs and journalists in their respective areas, exclusive interviews with artists, and community listening parties. As always, artists are paid fairly and sit at the heart of the experience.”

Each month, included as part of the club experience, members will unlock a curator-selected record, an exclusive artist interview, and a live listening party. With a subscribe-to-own model, every record that is shared through a club is permanently added to a member’s Bandcamp library, to be enjoyed forever.

Meet the Clubs and Curators:

• The Jazz-ish Jazz Club – ‘Forthcoming and rediscovered albums from across the spectrum.’

Curated by journalist, DJ, and broadcaster Tina Edwards, this club celebrates the global jazz continuum, from UK jazz and Latin grooves to psychedelic soul and left-field electronics.

• Dance Around the World – ‘A global voyage for curious ears and eclectic minds.’

Guided by BBC1 Radio host and Future Bounce label head Jamz Supernova, this club explores global dancefloors and boundary-pushing sounds.

• Kosmos Klub – ‘Adventures for the curious music listener.’

Curated by lifelong musician and producer Ajay Saggar, Kosmos Klub spans adventurous psych, dub, krautrock, gospel, electronic, and more, reflecting his work with My Bloody Valentine, Dinosaur Jr., and Mogwai.

• The Hard Stuff – ‘The most exciting heavy music on earth’.

From journalist and NTS/Gimme Radio host J. Bennett, The Hard Stuff digs deep into the spectrum of heavy music, including trad metal, death, black, punk hybrids, grind, and beyond.

Bandcamp Club Details at a Glance:

• Four Themed Clubs: Jazz, heavy, electronic, and international music, with more themes and curators to come.

• $13USD/Month Per Club: Each club includes a monthly record, a live listening party, and an exclusive interview with the artist.

• Permanent Ownership: Featured albums are yours to keep in your Bandcamp collection, even if you leave the club.

• Curator x Artist Q&A: Club members gain exclusive access to curator-led interviews with each month’s featured artist, offering an inside look at their creative process, inspirations, and even hints at what’s next.

• Exclusive Live Listening Parties: Each Club’s curator will host mid-month listening sessions, giving members a chance to connect with fellow fans, as well as these music experts themselves. Occasional surprise appearances from artists can also be expected. The sessions are in real time only and not archived making each gathering a unique, shared, unreplicated moment.

As Bandcamp’s newest initiative, Bandcamp Clubs builds on the company’s mission-driven ethos to support independent artists, expanding its ongoing efforts that have long championed the creative community. Its most recognized program, Bandcamp Fridays – which was launched in 2020 to assist artists during the COVID pandemic – continues to grow in popularity, and has raised over $140 million for artists since its establishment.