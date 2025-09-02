Bowl For Ronnie Benefiting Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund Set For November

STUDIO CITY, CA (CelebrityAccess) – The BOWL FOR RONNIE Celebrity Bowling Party, the annual event benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, is set for Thursday, November 13, 2025. Taking place at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California, the event will once again be hosted by television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM’s 103 Faction Talk channel. BOWL FOR RONNIE will feature a celebrity bowling tournament and a raffle drawing for prizes and memorabilia. Last year’s bowling event sold out well in advance and brought in more than $70,000 for the charity, whose mission is to raise awareness and much-needed funding for cancer research.

The evening of fun, food, and, of course, bowling with rockers and celebrities competing for trophies kicks off at 6:30 PM with open bowling and a VIP pre-party for lane sponsors, celebrities and their guests. Previous BOWL FOR RONNIE events have drawn entertainers and artists such as Jack Black & Kyle Gass (Tenacious D); Phil Buckman and Brett Scallions of Fuel; John Bush (Armored Saint); Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath); Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses), Fred Coury (Cinderella), Robbie Crane and Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders); Phil Demmel (Violence, Machine Head), Lita Ford; Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), Jesse Hughes and Jennie Vee of Eagles of Death Metal; Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Orianthi; Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats); Richie Sambora, Brian Tichy (Whitesnake), Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning) and members of Yachtley Crew

Last year’s celebrity tournament was the scene of strong competition, culminating with a 1st Place win for a team comprised of Matt Duncan (DC4); Jerry Dixon (Warrant); Scott Courtright, Sean McNabb (Dokken, Quiet Riot); and actor Star Fields. This year’s celebrity bowlers will be announced shortly in addition to an eBay auction for a place on Eddie Trunk’s celebrity team.

“Early Bird” Lane Sponsorships are now on sale until October 1 at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bowl-for-ronnie-2025-tickets-1599138770109

Team/Corporate Lane Sponsorship: $2500 “Early Bird”* package: private lane for 6 bowlers (includes team or corporate logo displayed on lane and throughout event on flat screens, 6 VIP party passes for access to Artist/VIP lounge, 2 drink tickets per team member, 6 “Bowl For Ronnie” T-shirts, pizza and shoe rental).

*$3000 per lane after October 1, 2025

A limited number of spectator tickets are also available now for $75 each.

WHO: The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund

WHAT: BOWL FOR RONNIE Celebrity Charity Bowling Tournament

WHERE: Pinz Bowling Center, 12655 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, California

WHEN: Thursday, November 13, 2025 – 6:30-11:00pm /

VIP Pre-Party 6:30-8:30pm

WHY: To raise funds for cancer research.

100% of the net proceeds from the BOWL FOR RONNIE will go to the Dio Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org). Lane sponsorships are now on sale, and participants are encouraged to gather friends, family and co-workers for the ultimate bowling team. The Pinz Bowling Center is located at 12655 Ventura Blvd in Studio City, California.

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund was formed in memory of the legendary rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million in its history. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T. J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. The Dio Cancer Fund has committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer, which is in keeping with the Fund’s mission of cancer prevention, research and education.