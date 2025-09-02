Chandler Walters Signs With The Neal Agency

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated multi-instrumental and singer-songwriter Chandler Walters has signed with the Neal Agency for booking representation.

“Chandler is a an amazingly talented artist with a truly authentic sound, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him to the Neal family,” shares The Neal Agency Co-Head Adi Sharma.

The signing comes as Walters prepares to provide support for Josh Ross on his Later Tonight Tour in 2026 and follows the release of Walters’ debut “Worth The Trouble” and “Whatever Happened To Us” alongside a cover of Vince Gill’s “One More Last Chance.”

“Chandler is an incredibly accomplished musician and artist who is a true student of country music. We’re excited to be working with him to bring his signature ‘Walters’ Western’ flair to live music fans across the globe,” adds agent Haley Teske of The Neal Agency.

Opening Dates on Josh Ross’ Later Tonight Tour

February 6 – Moncton, NB – Casino New Brunswick

February 10 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

February 12 – Ottawa, ON – Hard Rock Live Ottawa

February 13 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

February 14 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

February 18 – Hamilton, ON – First Ontario Concert Hall

February 20 – London, ON – Centennial Hall

February 21 – Kitchener, ON – Centre In The Square

February 24 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

February 26 – Regina, SK – Conexus Arts Centre

February 28 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Events Centre

March 2 – Penticton, BC – Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

March 6 – Grand Prairie, AB – The Bowes – Bonnetts Energy Centre

March 7 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

March 9 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum