Family Entertainment Live Partners With Mattel For The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire Tour 2026

(CelebrityAccess) — Family Entertainment Live, the presenter of family-oriented live entertainment, and toymaker Mattel have announced the return of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire Tour for 2026.

Following a successful run in 2025, the toy-themed tour will expand in 2026 with the debut of Rhinomite, a brand-new rhino-themed truck, alongside fan favorites such as Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, HW 5-Alarm, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot, and Skelesaurus.

Produced by Family Entertainment Live, the Glow-N-Fire Tour kicks off January 2 at EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, with additional shows across North America before wrapping May 3 at Arena Monterrey in Mexico.

“We are incredibly proud to continue expanding the award-winning Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live with Family Entertainment Live,” said Julie Freeland, VP of Global Location-Based Entertainment at Mattel. “The debut of Rhinomite brings even more excitement to the lineup, which we can’t wait for fans to see. The Glow-N-Fire Tour is an unforgettable experience full of action and energy that only Hot Wheels Monster Trucks can deliver.”