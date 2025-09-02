Sarah Besnard Joins Mother Artists As An Agent

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — London-based management and booking agency Mother Artists announced the addition of Sarah Besnard as an agent.

In her new role, Besnard will focus on booking the agency’s artist roster, collaborating with the booking team and co-founder Natasha Gregory.

Besnard joins Mother Artists after a stint at Earth Agency and ATC Live where she worked with artists such as Fontaines DC, Tops, Gilla Band and PVA.

Gregory welcomed the appointment saying “We are so happy to have Sarah join the team. She’s kind, incredibly well respected, a great mum with her priorities and values in order and is fiercely good at what she does. Hard work and discipline are a given to be great in this industry, but it’s the strength in character and core values that will continue to build the business at Mother Artists – and I for one am looking forward to learning from Sarah and supporting our clients in the best way we can,” Gregory said.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be joining the team at Mother Artists. The agency stands out for its commitment to supporting parents, women and people that want to navigate their careers and personal lives. This mission resonates deeply with me, especially after taking time to focus on being a new mum. I am genuinely excited about the opportunity to work with such an incredible roster of artists and feel privileged to bring my experience to help elevate their careers,” Besnard added.

Founded by siblings Natasha Gregory and Mark Bent, Mother Artists represents a slate of indies that includes CMAT, Idles, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, and Amy Macdonald.