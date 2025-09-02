The West Coast Songwriters Set For September At LACM

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The West Coast Songwriters Conference has announced a new collaboration with the Los Angeles College of Music (LACM). The event will run September 26–28 at LACM’s Pasadena campus (300 S. Fair Oaks Ave.), bringing together aspiring songwriters, industry professionals, and music enthusiasts for three days of education, networking, and career development.

The conference will feature panels led by LACM’s Grammy Award–winning faculty, along with acclaimed songwriters who have written for artists such as Whitney Houston, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Event highlights include:

Interactive workshops on songwriting, music production, and music business essentials.

Song critique sessions offering feedback from experienced songwriters and producers on lyrics, melodies, and arrangements.

Keynote presentations exploring the latest trends in the music industry and strategies for advancing a songwriter’s career.

Performance opportunities including live showcases and open mic sessions, providing a platform to connect with peers and industry professionals.

Networking and collaboration with LACM representatives, fellow musicians, and industry leaders to discover new music and expand professional connections.

Tickets to the event are available HERE.