Top 10 European Booking Agencies Ranked by VIP-Booking.com

DENMARK (vip-booking) – VIP-Booking.com, CelebrityAccess’ partner company in Europe has released its latest agency rankings, spotlighting the most active booking agencies in Europe based on artist tour activity over the past 12 months.

The rankings provide a clear picture of which agencies, agents, artist managers, and venues are the current market leaders in the global live music industry.

The analysis draws from 320,091 monitored tour dates, collected from a variety of sources including venues, festivals, artist and agency submissions, and public listings.

In Europe, Wasserman Music (UK) leads the list with 23,537 bookings, representing a 7.35% market share. The United Kingdom dominates the ranking, with nine of the top ten agencies based there. Together, these nine agencies account for over 22% of all monitored tour dates, underlining the UK’s overwhelming role in the European live music market. The only non-UK entry is Avocado Booking (Germany), with 4,208 bookings and a 1.31% share.

The results also highlight the global strength of two industry leaders: Wasserman Music, the world’s largest booking agency with around 2,500 artists in its music department, and Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the second largest with roughly 2,200 artists represented.

Beyond agencies, VIP-Booking.com also monitors individual booking agents representing the largest rosters of touring artists. Wasserman agents rank prominently at the top, while leading figures from CAA and WME also feature in the global Top 20 agents list.

To provide a broader overview of the live music ecosystem, VIP-Booking.com additionally publishes rankings of the Top 20 Artist Managers, Top 20 Venues, and the Top 20 Most Touring Artists.

To view the full Top 20 list, including US agencies: https://vip-booking.com/search/TopAgencies

Top 10 European Booking Agencies by Tour Dates: