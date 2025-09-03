All Roads Lead to ROAM: Arrival Artists and ATC Unite

(CelebrityAccess) — Two prominent independent booking agencies—North America–based Arrival Artists and UK–based ATC Live—announced they are joining forces to launch ROAM, a new global talent agency.

With offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Paris, and Glasgow, Roam launches with a combined roster of more than 800 artists, including Amyl & The Sniffers, Andrew Bird, BADBADNOTGOOD, Big Thief, Black Pumas, Car Seat Headrest, Cory Wong, Faye Webster, Fontaines D.C., Good Neighbours, Goose, Glen Hansard, Jungle, Khruangbin, Japanese Breakfast, Mac DeMarco, Metronomy, Mk.gee, Mt. Joy, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, PJ Harvey, Royel Otis, Sufjan Stevens, The Lumineers, and more.

The agency’s leadership team includes Arrival co-founders Ali Hedrick, Erik Selz, John Bongiorno, Karl Morse, Ethan Berlin, and Matt Yasecko, alongside ATC Live founder Alex Bruford and partners Clemence Renaut, Colin Keenan, Ed Thompson, Olivia-Jane Ransley, Sarah Joy, Skully Sullivan Kaplan, and Will Church. Together, they will oversee a team of more than 80 staff members worldwide.

According to Roam, the agency will operate with territorial teams specializing in tour and digital marketing, brand partnerships, philanthropic activations, and college, festival, and private event booking.

“We’ve created an environment where agents can confidently prioritize long-term career success for their artists, supported by the infrastructure and expert departments to break into new markets, expand audiences, and sharpen ticketing strategies,” says Olivia-Jane Ransley, Partner/Director of Operations.

Roam grew out of a collaboration between Arrival and ATC that began in 2020, starting as an A&R initiative and expanding into a full-scale network designed to support both rosters.