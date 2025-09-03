Bandcamp Partners With Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival For 2026

KNOXVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Bandcamp, the world’s largest online record store, has announced a new partnership with Big Ears Festival, the independently-produced music festival based in Knoxville, Tennessee. The partnership launches with a special edition of Bandcamp Friday brought to you by Big Ears on Friday, September 5th.

Bandcamp and Big Ears have a like-minded ethos rooted in championing independent artists, fostering music discovery, and creating community for artists and fans alike to connect. Building up to the festival, which takes place March 26-29th, 2026, in Knoxville, fans can look forward to a series of Bandcamp-style listening parties featuring festival artists, a special Big Ears episode of Bandcamp’s East Village Radio Show, and a Bandcamp guide to Big Ears, with more programming to be announced.

To kick-off the partnership, Big Ears and Bandcamp are joining forces for a special mission-driven online event on September 5th: “Bandcamp Friday presented in collaboration with Big Ears.” Bandcamp Fridays, which was created in 2020, is an ongoing series in which Bandcamp waives its revenue share for an entire day allowing more of the marketplace sales to go directly to artists and labels. Big Ears will support this highly impactful initiative by amplifying awareness amongst the festival’s indie music-loving community encouraging them to buy merch, music and more from the artists they love. The most recent Bandcamp Friday (Aug 1st) generated $3.5 million in a day, contributing to more than $140 million raised since 2020.

The 2026 Big Ears Festival lineup will be announced on Tuesday, September 9.