Beats + Bytes: The US Open: Cultural Marketing Report

The US Open is consistently my favorite event of the year and this year, it feels like it’s soaring to new heights.

The tournament has always been a magnet for star power, but with attendance steadily climbing, it’s clearly a tentpole moment that is still on the rise. Last year marked a milestone: a record-breaking 1,048,669 fans packed into the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, crossing into seven-figure attendance for the first time.

The Open has become the stage for luxury, athletic, and even streetwear brands to make their mark doubling as a launchpad for bold collaborations, ambassador reveals, and fresh disruptors breaking into the tennis category. The grounds double as a fashion runway that seamlessly flows into Fashion Week and the VMAs, making it one of the most unique intersections of sport, style, and culture.

I’ve been going my whole life and even got to play on the grounds for an epic Silicon Alley Tournament. Huge thank you to our amazing friends at Break The Love a fantastic IRL racquet sport community, for the invite and courtside seats.

The NY Takeover

For 2025, the U.S. Open leveled up its playbook with fresh ways to pull fans in, supercharging the energy around Fan Week. What used to be a low-key lead-in with qualifying matches flipped into a full-on spectacle headlined by the mixed doubles tournament. The expanded format paid off. Fan Week shattered records, drawing a record breaking 239,307 guests.

You don’t need a ticket to know the US Open is here. The city itself is electric right now.

This year:

Wilson + Yonex rolled out pop-ups, but on the court Yonex stole the spotlight thanks to an iconic shot photo.

Babolat marked 150 years with Racquet Mag at South Street Seaport, while Racquet Mag + MISCHF grabbed attention with a buzzy bag drop.

Group Black hosted a screening of the new Stan Smith documentary they helped produce.

Lotte Palace continued tradition with their annual U.S. Open event.

ASICS activated with court play on the Hudson and a cool in-store event. ASICS shoes are really on the rise as seen in the latest Stockx trend report.

Taste of Tennis returned with a new venue—shoutout to Flyfish Club.

Adweek debuted its inaugural Racquet House in Midtown (catch me there this afternoon).

Kith popped up at Grand Central to launch their new Padel line with the Grey Goose Honey Deuce Bar to keep fans refreshed.

At The Open

The Honey Deuce is one of the greatest marketing stunts of the 2000s. Since it launched in 2006 it has become near-mandatory Instagram and TikTok fodder for tournament attendees. Look how much melon they go through.

Who said alcohol was dead? The Moët lounge remains one of the go-to spots to kick back on the grounds. Tequila brand Dobel is also shaking things up luring fans with more than just cocktails. They’ve teamed up with the U.S. Open on “Game, Set, Matchmaker, ”a cheeky dating show streaming on the tournament’s YouTube channel throughout 2025. Love, apparently, is still very much in play. Not to mention their Fritzy Spicy Margarita was a hit last night although unfortunately, not so much Taylor Fritz game.

In the brand village, there are lots of similar brands and activations as the previous years that tapped into some staple trends.

Sampling: Free giveaways still reign supreme—Dove soap made its debut, while FAGE yogurt bars kept the crowd buzzing with free hits.

Surprise + Delight: Chase brought scale with its footprint across the grounds, but the standout was a “Mock ATM” prize machine on brand row—fans entered details, got a temp pin, and scored a prize. Their charging stations were clutch too!

Instagrammable Moments: Tiffany & Co.’s trophy photobooth delivered again, driving lines and social shares.

Gamification: Fly Emirates turned heads with a trip-to-Dubai giveaway, a clear fan favorite.

Gaming: The Advantage Arena’s Fortnite/Roblox lounge was packed with youth and looked sharp. Not to mention the millions it reaches online as well.

Endorsements: Classics still connect. The Ralph Lauren Ballboy Collection resonated while the retail store takeover leaned into trend-forward AI energy.

And I’ve got to say, the food at The Open just keeps leveling up, making the in-person experience that much sweeter.

I hit Aces with my brother Kbaum for a private reservation, and it was the bomb. We also dove into Coqodaq’s now-famous Korean fried chicken + caviar nuggets, a “high-low” culinary flex that mirrors NYC’s food scene. Who doesn’t love $100 chicken tenders? Buzzworthy, indeed. And of course, no Open trip is complete without scooping up some merch. Let’s be real, were you even there if you didn’t leave with a hat?

But the real culture pros know US Open-adjacent merch is the superior merch.

GQ laid out a solid rundown of the action happening outside the Open—and the brand heat was real. Athletic companies went all-in on the tennis wave: Vuori rolled out a massive push, Alo leaned into its tennis line, and Lululemon made a splash with its Francis Tiafoe partnership—complete with tender campaign moments and a massive Fifth Ave billboard.

On the collab front, the buzzworthy ATP x Palmes drop had everyone talking, while upstarts like Settin made noise alongside Taylor Townsend’s indie line TT. And my friends + longtime collaborators at Furi absolutely crushed it with their Hamptons pop-up, proof that their product innovations and bold vision for the sport keep them on the rise.

Players & Brands

The atmosphere sets the stage, but it’s the personalities that ultimately define the story of the Open.

This year’s storytelling wasn’t just about the matches, it was about the players who’ve shaped the sport and the brand game. We saw strong profiles on legends like Maria Sharapova, who rewrote the playbook for athlete marketing, and of course Roger Federer, still the gold standard for elegance on and off the court.

Now a new wave of brand dynamos is stepping up, led by current world #1 Aryna Sabelanka, who’s quickly becoming as powerful in partnerships as she is on the baseline.

We also saw pieces spotlighting players reinventing themselves. Andy Roddick is proving more impactful as a podcaster than he ever was as a top-five player. And Serena Williams reminded everyone she’s still a force—owning the spotlight thanks to her partnership with Ro and the buzzy GLP-1 conversation.

My favorite transformation? Lacoste swapping out its iconic alligator for a goat in honor of Novak Djokovic. The brand callout felt right for Joker, who’s won me over in this chapter—becoming the first quarterfinalist over 40 since Jimmy Connors in 1991. What an iconic run that was.

The 2025 US Open will officially be the richest in tennis Grand Slam history, with player prize money at the hard court tournament rising to $85 million. The men’s and women’s singles champions will each pocket $5 million, a 39% jump from 2024, when men’s champion Jannik Sinner and women’s winner Aryna Sabalenka both won $3.6 million. The singles runner-up will still take home a sizable payday of $2.5 million. The doubles champs will each earn $1 million while the runners-up will receive $500,000.

But this is nothing compared to the brand deals.

Ben Shelton shows real men can wear pink, even though he got outboxed by Adrian Marrino. I hope his shoulder is okay. The sport needs him.

Naomi Osaka wowed us with her return to form on the court—but let’s be real, most of the buzz was around her sequined fits. Fans couldn’t get enough of her good-luck Labubu mascots Arthur Flashe, Billie Jean Bling & Althea Glitterson paired with her sequin-soaked looks. Osaka reminded us she’s not just a champion in tennis, she is lighting up the tournament in style.

Venus Williams made headlines with her singles wild card return, but what really had everyone buzzing was her fuzzy bag and first-ever Mattel Barbie partnership. And while singles drew attention, it’s her doubles run with the young Leylah Fernandez that’s been pure joy to watch. Their chemistry, energy, and smiles are easily one of the best stories of this year’s Open. What I would of paid to see one more twirl last night. At 45, it was an inspiring comeback run.

Coco Gauff continues to embody class and excellence every time she steps on court. From her game to her fit (yes, all the way down to the nails), she’s the blueprint for Gen Z stardom and it’s no surprise she’s the highest-paid female player in the sport.

Her partnership with New Balance remains one of the most effective marketing stories of the modern era. I actually sat down with the head of New Balance Tennis + Baseball at Racquet earlier this year to dig into the backstory, and it’s historic, deeply authentic, and proof of how powerful athlete-brand alignment can be.

Tennis Cultural Impact

Everywhere I looked over the past few weeks, there were incredible tennis stories unfolding.

On the court, I thought The Athletic / NYT did a stellar job keeping me dialed into the play-by-play. Off the court, the narratives were just as rich—like the reminder that playing tennis can literally help you live longer. No arguments here.

And let’s not forget the soundtrack. This year’s DJ Mustard theme hit hard, and my guy DJ Mode kept the energy electric inside the stadium. I’m always checking his IG for those behind-the-scenes scoops and playlist insights.

In Summary

All in all, the US Open feels bigger than ever, with more brand collaborations than I’ve ever seen. The energy around the tournament proves it’s cementing itself as a true cultural tentpole.

The grace and the fury of the players live, it feels like I’m watching ballet mixed with boxing. This weekend is going to be madness as the tournament draws to a finish.

That said, let’s be real.

No epic Nike drop like the days of Agassi. or Michael Chang Reebok joint. or Federer Jordan Zoom x Airmax Even Coco and New Balance although looked clean but definitely not one on my grail list. The sneaker drops? Mid. The opportunity? Massive. Blue sky everywhere. Good thing I came correct with the throwbacks, and a huge shout to my friends at Avirex for the sickest jacket of the season, a Grand Slam art piece that turned heads. I’ve always felt, there is certain serendipitous magic when putting on a really stunning coat.

With all this momentum, the US Open should be locked on every CMO’s agenda. It’s on mine. I’ve got a bucket-list goal to hit all four Grand Slams—I’m two down. Who’s pulling up with me to Australia in February? We’ll pair it with summer festival season. Or better yet, the Miami Open in March 2026 right in the heart of Winter Music Conference. Tennis + music = ripe for cultural impact.

I’ve got insights, boots on the ground, and ideas for days. Give me a shot to collaborate on a project and I’ll make it a smash.

On another note, I’m taking the mic this morning at the Music Pro Conference with the opening keynote on The State of the Music Industry. I’m on at 11am, setting the tone for Q4. Still time to grab a livestream pass if you want to tune in.