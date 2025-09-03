Craft Recordings Relaunches HighTone Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Craft Recordings has announced the relaunch of the influential roots, blues, country, and gospel label HighTone Records.

Originally founded in 1983 by Larry Sloven and GRAMMY-winning producer Bruce Bromberg, HighTone became a platform for some of the biggest names in blues, country, gospel, rockabilly, and Western swing, including Dave Alvin, Joe Ely, Joe Louis Walker, Dick Dale, Rosie Flores, Gary Stewart, Geoff Muldaur, and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, among many others.

The label shuttered in 2016, when its catalog of nearly 300 albums was acquired by Concord and placed under the management of Craft Recordings.

The first projects from the relaunched label will draw from that catalog and include the new HighTone Highlights playlist (available on streaming) and the first-ever vinyl pressing of Tulare Dust: A Songwriter’s Tribute to Merle Haggard, arriving November 7.

“In 1983, when we started the label, there were already a handful of established independent labels that specialized in roots- and folk-based music. Alligator did blues. Sugar Hill was primarily bluegrass. Flying Fish was all acoustic music. Bruce [Bromberg] and I did not have strict genre parameters. We just wanted to put out music that we liked and hoped we could find an audience for it—and we happened to have wide-ranging tastes in roots music. As it turned out, of the first eleven album releases on HighTone, there was blues, blues/rock, Bakersfield country, country rock, Black gospel, Southern soul, and Texas singer-songwriter. Now it has a name—Americana,” said Sloven.