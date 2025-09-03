Musically Fed Reports A Record-Breaking Summer For 2025

(CelebrityAccess) — Musically Fed, the non-profit dedicated to helping the music industry to join the fight against hunger, announced the results of a record-breaking summer, which saw the organization rescue more than 51,500 pounds of backstage catering and repurposed more than 43,000 meals for the food insecure across America, England and the EU.

Musically Fed’s highlights for the year include partnerships with Billie Eilish’s European tour; national tours by Wilco, Dierks Bentley and Brand New; and venues that include The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles; Bridgestone Arena, Ascend Amphitheater, and First Bank Amphitheater in Nashville; Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island and Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Chicago; Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas; Nationwide Arena in Columbus; and Phx Arena, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, Arizona Financial Theater and Mullett Arena in Phoenix.

Musically Fed also partnered with the Country Music Associtation’s CMA Fest for the fifth year in a row to support hunger relief in Nashville. Over the course of four days in June, teams from Musically Fed collected, repackaged and repurposed over 4,500 pounds of unused backstage crew and artist catering, and delivered more than 5,000 meals to local organizations throughout Davidson County.

Musically Fed also made its 5th return to Lollapalooza in 2025 and over the duration of the festival, they repurposed nearly 6000 pounds of food, creating approximately 5,000 meals for 15 Chicago-area organizations.

“Today our mission is more important than ever,” says Maria Brunner, founder of Musically Fed. “As food banks, shelters and community centers nationwide feel the pain of budget cuts, organizations like ours must help fill the holes. What our team has accomplished this summer and will continue through the fall represents an ongoing commitment to sustainability, community impact and making a difference in the lives of veterans, seniors and families in crisis. Music feeds the soul. We feed the hungry.”