Oasis Lights Up Meadowlands Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — I could hear Oasis before I saw them. Walking up the ramps at MetLife on Sunday night, the concourse was a chorus: “Maybe… you’re gonna be the one that saves me,” bleeding out of portable speakers, bar TVs, and a hundred conversations about favorite B-sides. It felt less like a tour stop than a festival for a band that hasn’t toured America together since 2009.

I was staying in the Financial District the day of the show, so I took an Uber to Penn Station and hopped on New Jersey Transit to MetLife Stadium. It was a breeze, and even in the rail stations they were playing Oasis. It seemed like everywhere you looked, Oasis had taken over the New York metropolitan area.

Inside, the scale hit me first. MetLife’s bowl is cavernous at full tilt, and the floor was a sway of jerseys: some Oasis, some Adidas tie-in gear from the SoHo pop-up that’s been buzzing all week. I watched more than a few fans beeline for the merch lines like it was a record-store drop.

Cage the Elephant did exactly what an opener should: got 60,000 strangers to agree on a groove. By the time the house lights fell for Oasis, it was that slow-motion stadium hush that always feels like the top of a rollercoaster.

Then Liam appeared. Parkas are out, but the posture stays, and “Hello” blew the doors open. For the next two hours, the set played like a victory lap through Definitely Maybe and Morning Glory, with the crowd supplying the vowels. It wasn’t about stage gimcracks; the production mostly magnified faces: two brothers who wrote our karaoke canon, plus a band built like a tank—Noel’s precision, Andy Bell’s gluey bass, Bonehead and Gem’s twin-guitar wall, Joey Waronker’s crisp backbeat, Christian Madden’s keys, and a horn trio that slipped in color without getting in the way.

What surprised me most wasn’t the noise; it was the unanimity. “Live Forever” landed like a toast to the whole stadium, and the encore—“Don’t Look Back in Anger,” “Wonderwall,” “Champagne Supernova”—turned the upper deck into a flashlight sea. I’ve never heard that many people sing in the same key for that long. Twenty-three songs is a lot to ask of any voice, but the consistency of this run is part of the story: the set has been remarkably stable city to city, as if the band wants the focus on the communion rather than curveballs.

Outside the songs, there’s the bigger narrative: a reunion that was once a punchline now moving bodies and markets. This U.S. leg is concise—Chicago, New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles—before Mexico City and then back across the globe, with Wembley doing Wembley things later this month. No dynamic pricing in North America, a not-so-subtle nod to fans who felt scorched by earlier on-sales. Whether you call it nostalgia or unfinished business, the net effect is the same: it’s one of the year’s loudest live moments, and it’s printing headlines as fast as tickets.

By the time I heard the last fireworks pop, I had that rare stadium-show afterglow where you don’t want to check your phone. I didn’t come to see a truce; I came to feel the songs rattle my ribs with 60,000 other people. On that measure, Oasis didn’t just come back. They made the Meadowlands feel smaller and, if only for a couple of hours, made 1995 feel like right now.