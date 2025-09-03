Oregon Symphony Pacts With True Tickets

PORTLAND, OR (CelebrityAccess) — Oregon Symphony, one of the oldest orchestras in the U.S., has become the latest performing arts organizations to partner with True Tickets for ticket delivery services.

Starting with the symphony’s 2025/26 Season, patrons will be able to purchase digital event tickets using True Tickets’ QR code technology, mobile wallet delivery, passwordless login and venue-controlled sharing features.

“Our partnership with True Tickets supports our mission to create shared moments of inspiration and connection through music,” said Tanner Hanley, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Oregon Symphony. “This move not only ensures a seamless and secure entry process, it also gives us better tools to serve our audiences.”

“Oregon Symphony is a pillar of cultural life in the Pacific Northwest, and we’re honored to support their next chapter of audience engagement,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets. “By adopting secure digital delivery, they’re protecting access, gaining insight into their shadow audience, and delivering a better experience for every guest.”