Peytan Porter Signs A Publishing Deal With Jody Williams Songs & Sony Music Publishing Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Rising singer-songwriter Peytan Porter has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Jody Williams Songs and Sony Music Publishing Nashville.

“I’m incredibly excited to begin this next chapter of my artistry and songwriting career with Jody Williams Songs and Sony Music Publishing,” Porter shared. “For the past five years, JWS has been a safe, inspiring space for me to grow and create, so I’m deeply grateful to continue evolving with them while also stepping into new possibilities by joining the powerhouse that is SMP. Like the best art, this partnership lives at the intersection of familiarity and forward momentum. I can’t wait to see what we build together.”

“I’ve been a fan of Peytan for years now. She’s an incredibly talented vocalist who knows exactly who she is as an artist and songwriter. I have so much respect for the Jody Williams Songs team and the talent they’ve been fostering—I couldn’t be more excited to partner with them as we champion Peytan and her music,” said Synnovea Halsel, Manager of Creative A&R at Sony Music Publishing Nashville.

With roots in traditional American music and earnest songwriting, Porter has achieved breakout success with her project In My Head, which has already generated more than 10 million streams, and her EP Grown, featuring fan favorites like “God’s Hotel,” “Speaking of Georgia,” and “Lemonade.”

She has also been active on the road, touring in support of Tim McGraw and sharing the stage with icons such as Willie Nelson, Ian Munsick, Hailey Whitters, Brett Eldredge, and Jon Pardi.

“Partnering with Synnovea on this next chapter in Peytan’s career was such an obvious choice,” added Nina Jenkins Fisher, JWS Vice President/General Manager. “She has an incredible ear and is laser-focused. Alongside Rusty, she hypes up her roster like no one else. They see the vision for this next season with Peytan, and we couldn’t be more excited.”