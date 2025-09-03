The Met Announces A Partnership With Saudi Arabia

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The prestigious Metropolitan Opera, the Saudi Music Commission, and the Royal Diriyah Opera House announced that the Met will become the resident winter company of Saudi Arabia’s new Royal Diriyah Opera House upon its completion.

The initiative is part of a broader memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Music Commission and the Metropolitan Opera, which will see the esteemed opera company visit Riyadh for three weeks each winter to perform a slate of opera events.

Additionally, the Met will provide training to Saudi opera singers, composers, directors, designers, theater artisans, and technicians. The collaboration will also include the commissioning of a new opera.

Located in Diriyah, the Royal Diriyah Opera House is being developed as part of the multi-billion-dollar Diriyah development project. Situated just northwest of Riyadh, Diriyah is the ancestral home of the Al Saud royal family and houses the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif District.

“Music is a universal language that transcends borders, uniting people through creativity. At the Saudi Music Commission, we are committed to empowering talents, providing them with the skills, platforms, and global exposure they need to flourish. This collaboration is more than a cultural exchange; it is an opportunity to forge new connections, share our stories through music, and contribute to a vibrant global arts community,” said Paul Pacifico, CEO of the Saudi Music Commission.

“Cultural exchange between countries is essential on a human level, and this plan to collaborate will also provide new avenues of significant support for the Met,” added Peter Gelb, General Manager of the Metropolitan Opera.

News of the deal comes amid a challenging period for performing arts in the U.S., where companies have faced declining attendance and rising costs. According to the New York Times, attendance for the opera company has not fully recovered since the pandemic, with the company realizing just 60 percent of its box-office capacity during the most recent season.

Despite these challenges, Mr. Gelb told the New York Times that the Met was not reliant on the Saudi deal to survive, but he noted that the infusion of support was “necessary” as the organization reoriented its fundraising efforts to secure its financial future.

“The triple-digit billionaires do not give money to the arts,” Mr. Gelb told the Times. “I’d be very happy if Elon Musk wanted to write a check for $2 billion, which would be a rounding error for him, but I don’t think he’s going to do it.”