Warner Music Group Restructures Atlantic and Warner Records in UK and US

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group has announced a reconfiguration of its Atlantic Records and Warner Records labels in the UK and US, creating new opportunities for collaboration across A&R and marketing.

As part of the reconfiguration, Ed Howard and Briony Turner, Co-Presidents of Atlantic UK, will join the global leadership team of Atlantic Music Group (AMG) and report to AMG CEO Elliot Grainge.

In addition, Joe Kentish, President of Warner Records and Parlophone Label Group in the UK, will join Warner Records’ global leadership team and report to Warner Records Group Chairman & CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck and Chairman & COO Tom Corson.

The leadership changes follow Warner Music UK CEO Tony Harlow’s announcement that he will step down from his role in October after nearly six years.

“The UK is home to some of our biggest artists and most exciting emerging talents, who are helping shape culture around the world. It’s also a hugely influential ignition point for global stars who are growing their fanbases. This strategic move will put more firepower behind British artists while strengthening the UK’s place in our ecosystem as one of our highest-priority markets. Above all, both our UK and US teams will be able to better mirror the way music moves in the world, further strengthening WMG’s collective impact and competitive edge,” said Robert Kyncl, CEO of WMG.

“Atlantic Records was named after the ocean that lies between the UK and the US to symbolize the cultural links between these two countries. For the last two decades, Atlantic UK and US have together developed many of the most popular stars in the world, so this move is a very natural next step. We see eye to eye with Elliot and the Atlantic US team on the importance of building inventive campaigns that match the vision and ambition of our extraordinary artists, so we’re looking forward to embarking on this adventure together,” added Ed Howard and Briony Turner in a joint statement.