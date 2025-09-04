Grandmaster Flash Signs With Primary Wave Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Primary Wave Music announced the signing of pioneering hip-hop progenitor Grandmaster Flash.

Flash, whose real name is Joseph Saddler, will be managed by Eric Baker, a partner in Primary Wave’s talent management division. He joins a roster that includes Cypress Hill, Bell Biv DeVoe, and CeeLo Green, among others.

“It was very important for me to find the right fit. In my search, I came upon Primary Wave—it sounded like a school for electronics, like my alma mater Samuel Gompers,” Grandmaster Flash shared regarding the partnership. “Hmmm… I took a look and said yes, this multi-department setup is amazing. Meeting Eric and the staff sealed the deal for me.”

“I remember watching Soul Train and seeing Grandmaster Flash when I was 15 or 16,” Eric Baker noted. “I’m thrilled he’s joining our management roster and the Primary Wave family. It’s an honor to help carry forward the legacy of an artist who defined a culture.”

Considered one of the fathers of hip-hop, Grandmaster Flash began his career hosting block parties in the Bronx, where he laid the groundwork for modern turntablists and DJs with his vinyl manipulation and sampling techniques.

He is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of numerous accolades, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, RIAA Lifetime Achievement Award, BET Icon Award, VH1 Hip Hop Honors, the DJ Vanguard Award presented by Bill Gates, and the prestigious international Polar Music Prize.