Jordi Tello Named MD At Sony Music Publishing Iberia

MADRID, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing Iberia has announced the promotion of Jordi Tello to Managing Director, succeeding Juan Ignacio Alonso, who retired at the end of August.

In his new role, Tello will oversee creative and business operations for SMP across Spain and Portugal. He will be based in Madrid and report to Sony Music Publishing’s President of International, Guy Henderson.

“It’s a great honor to have the opportunity to lead our Spain and Portugal teams. Juan Ignacio has cultivated a strong, creative team that I am grateful to work alongside, and I am thankful for his trust and guidance. We are focused on providing our incredible songwriters and composers with the best possible tools to create the best possible songs, and our teamwork will make the difference. Thank you to Jon and Guy for believing in me. My belt is fastened, and I am ready to go for it!” said Tello.

“I am so pleased that Jordi will take over the reins as Managing Director for SMP Iberia. Jordi has developed a very successful A&R team for us in Spain, who have been consistent market leaders during his tenure. With his experience, energy, and strong relationships across the industry, I know he has all the qualities to achieve great success in his new role,” Henderson added.

Tello has been part of the SMP team since 2024, when he joined as A&R Director. He has since worked with artists including Rels B, Arde Bogotá, Morad, RVFV, Cruz Cafuné, Barry B, Rigoberta Bandini, Belén Aguilera, Rodrigo Cuevas, Grecas, Julieta, Vicco, Marlena, Fernando Velázquez, Andres Yuma, Came Beats, Pablo Rouss, Yarea, and more.

A veteran of music publishing, Tello’s résumé also includes past roles at UMGP and Sony Music, where he served as A&R Director.