Lady Gaga Cancels At The Last Minute In Miami

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — With just hours to go before showtime, Lady Gaga announced that she had postponed her Wednesday night performance at Miami’s Kaseya Center.

She broke the news to fans on Instagram, explaining that she was pressing pause due to vocal issues.

“Hi everyone, I am really so, so sorry, but I need to postpone tonight’s show in Miami,” Gaga wrote in an Instagram Story. “During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight, my voice was extremely strained, and both my doctor and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses.”

She went on to apologize to fans and noted that her team is working to reschedule the date as quickly as possible, though no new date has yet been announced.

Lady Gaga’s next performances are scheduled for September 6 and 7 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

She has been on the road since July 28 with her Mayhem Ball tour, performing multi-hour sets in arenas across the U.S. The U.S. leg is scheduled to wrap on September 18 at Chicago’s United Center before she heads to Europe and the UK this fall, followed by the Pacific Rim in December and January.