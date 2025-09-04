Radiohead Announces Their First Tour In Almost A Decade

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British art-rock legends Radiohead announced plans for their first major tour since 2018, with dates scheduled across Europe, including performances in London, Copenhagen, Berlin, and Madrid.

“Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it. After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us. It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates,” Radiohead drummer Philip Selway shared on social media.

The tour kicks off on November 4 with the first of four shows at Madrid’s Movistar Arena, followed by stops in Italy, the UK, and Denmark, before wrapping at Berlin’s Uber Arena with a four-night run from December 8–12.

So far, no U.S. shows have been announced, though Selway hinted at a possible expansion.

“For now, it will just be these shows, but who knows where this will all lead,” he added.

Radiohead haven’t toured since wrapping their Moon Shaped Pool run in 2018, which included headlining performances at Glastonbury and New York’s Madison Square Garden, as well as a controversial show in Tel Aviv.

Radiohead Tour Dates

November 4, 5, 7, 8 – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

November 14, 15, 17, 18 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

November 21, 22, 24, 25 – The O2, London, UK

December 1, 2, 4, 5 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

December 8, 9, 11, 12 – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany