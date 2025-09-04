The Weeknd Expands His After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour Into 2026

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian superstar The Weeknd announced plans to extend his current sold-out After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour with a new run of dates through Mexico, Brazil, Europe, and the UK in 2026.

Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Nespresso, the next leg of the tour will get underway at the Estadio GNP Seguro in Mexico City on April 20th and wraps on May 1st at Estádio MorumBIS in São Paulo, Brazil .

The Weeknd then heads to the UK and Europe for a run of shows that starts at Stade de France in Paris on July 10 and concludes with a pair of shows at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on August 28 & 29.

The After Hours Til Dawn Tour originally launched in 2022 and has become the biggest R&B tour in history, hitting markets around the world, including North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

Anita has been announce as ssupport for The Weeknd in Mexico and Brazil and Playboy Carti will appear on all shows in the UK and Europe.

THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN STADIUM TOUR 2026 DATES

Mon Apr 20 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

Tue Apr 21 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sun Apr 26 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos

Thu Apr 30 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS

Fri May 01 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS

Fri Jul 10 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Fri Jul 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Tue Jul 21 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera

Fri Jul 24 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

Thu Jul 30 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Tue Aug 04 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Sat Aug 08 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena

Fri Aug 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sat Aug 15 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sat Aug 22 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

Fri Aug 28 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Sat Aug 29 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano