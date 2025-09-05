BMG Appoints Monti Olson To Lead North American Music Publishing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran executive Monti Olson has been tapped to lead BMG’s music publishing operations in North America, the company announced Friday.

In his new role, Olson will oversee publishing A&R and creative administration, including new signings and catalog acquisitions across BMG’s North American operations.

Based in Los Angeles, he will initially report to Thomas Scherer, BMG’s President of Global Catalog Recordings and Music Publishing, North America, before later reporting directly to CEO Thomas Coesfeld. He will also join BMG’s Global Strategy Committee, contributing to the company’s long-term direction.

With more than two decades of experience in the music industry, Olson most recently served as President and founding partner of Litmus Music, a music rights acquisition company partnered with The Carlyle Group. He has also held senior posts at Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Bros. Records, Global Entertainment/Global Music Publishing, and BMG Music Publishing, as well as roles with peermusic, Windswept, and MCA Records.

Scherer said: “Monti’s return to BMG reflects our commitment to being the most effective, songwriter-first partner in music publishing. His proven leadership, deep creative network, and experience in both frontline publishing and high-profile catalog acquisitions will be invaluable as we continue to scale the future of our business. With Monti at the helm, we are strengthening our publishing business in North America, the world’s largest music market, and reinforcing our position as a trusted home for songwriters.”

Coesfeld added: “We are pleased to welcome Monti back to BMG. His return comes at a pivotal moment for both our company and the industry at large, and his leadership will be central to driving our publishing strategy. With his expertise and passion for songwriters, we are confident Monti will play a transformative role in shaping the next phase of growth for BMG.”

Olson said: “BMG has always been home to me. It is a world-class music company filled with great people who put songwriters and their creativity first. Thomas Coesfeld is building something special at BMG, and I’m proud to be part of it. In addition, I look forward to working alongside my great friend Tom Scherer once again. It’s good to be home.”