Fugees Co-Founder Pras Michel Reschedules A Court Appearance To Undergo Emergency Colon Cancer Surgery

(CelebrityAccess) — Fugees rapper Pras Michel was forced to reschedule a federal sentencing hearing last week after he underwent emergency surgery for colon cancer.

Michel was scheduled to appear in court on August 29th following his 2023 conviction for his part in an alleged campaign finance conspiracy with Malaysian financier Jho Low. The U.S. Government alleged that during a six month period in 2012, Pras aided in the transfer of $865,000 to the Barack Obama 2012 Presidential Campaign. Prosecutors alleged that the funds were disguised as legitimate contributions but actually came from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

He was also accused of helping to run an influence campaign to convince the first Trump Administration to drop the investigation into the case.

Pras was ultimately found guilty on 10 charges and faces up to 20 years in a federal prison but is currently appealing his conviction.

In a statement provided to Complex on Monday, a rep for Pras said: “Pras was unable to attend his scheduled sentencing hearing on Friday due to emergency medical surgery to remove cancer from his colon. We wish him a complete and speedy recovery as he navigates both his legal matters and his health journey.”