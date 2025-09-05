Mark Volman, Turtles Co-Founder and Flo & Eddie Member, Dies at 78

(CelebrityAccess) — Mark Volman, the singer and songwriter who co-founded the 1960s pop band The Turtles and later performed as one half of the comedic rock duo Flo & Eddie, has died at 78.

A spokesperson confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, stating that Volman passed away in Nashville after a “brief, unexpected illness.” In 2020, he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a condition he publicly disclosed in 2023. Despite his health challenges, Volman continued performing with The Turtles on their long-running Happy Together tours.

Born in Los Angeles, Volman formed The Turtles in 1965 with Howard Kaylan, guitarist Al Nichol, guitarist Jim Tucker, bassist Chuck Portz, and drummer Don Murray. The group earned widespread success with hits including “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “You Baby,” “Elenore,” and their signature anthem, “Happy Together,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1967.

When The Turtles disbanded in 1970, Volman and Kaylan joined Frank Zappa’s Mothers of Invention before launching Flo & Eddie, adopting stage names due to contractual restrictions tied to their Turtles tenure. The duo recorded several albums, hosted radio shows on Los Angeles’ KROQ and New York’s WXRK, and became sought-after session singers, contributing backing vocals for artists such as T. Rex, Bruce Springsteen, and Duran Duran.

In addition to his performing career, Volman earned degrees in screenwriting from Loyola Marymount University and later taught music business at Belmont University. He published his memoir, Happy Forever, in 2023.

Volman married Patricia Lee Hickey in 1967, and the couple, who divorced after 25 years, had two daughters, Sarina Marie and Hallie Rae. He later married Emily Volman in 2000; the couple divorced in 2015. He is survived by his daughters, his partner Emily, and his brother Phil.