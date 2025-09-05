SoundExchange Plans To Appeal SiriusXM Ruling

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday, SoundExchange announced that it plans to appeal the dismissal of its $150 million lawsuit against satellite broadcaster SiriusXM over royalties.

The suit, filed in 2023, alleged that SiriusXM had wrongfully withheld over $150 million in royalties owed to artists and rights holders under the Copyright Act. SoundExchange claimed that SiriusXM intentionally manipulated its revenue calculations by overvaluing its webcasting services, thereby reducing the royalties paid for the use of copyrighted material on its satellite subscription service.

SiriusXM maintained that its royalty calculations were accurate and that a proper audit would confirm this. The company also argued that SoundExchange’s case was based on flawed calculations.

The case was dismissed by a federal district judge in August, who ruled that the organization lacked statutory authority to sue under the Copyright Act, despite being the designated administrator of digital performance royalties.

In a statement announcing its intent to appeal, a spokesperson for SoundExchange said:

“By filing a notice of appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, SoundExchange has taken the first step in rectifying the lower court’s erroneous ruling and flawed interpretation of Section 114 of the U.S. Copyright Act (17 U.S.C. § 114). As Congress surely realized in creating the statutory license, some licensees will seek any available means to avoid paying artists for the full value of their work to maximize profitability. For the statutory license to function properly, SoundExchange firmly believes that Congress intended the enforcement power clearly granted in the statute to include the administrator’s ability to bring litigation when digital music services fail to meet their legal obligations.

“As this case proceeds on a legal question of statutory interpretation, SiriusXM continues to apply its flawed methodology for determining its statutory obligations—the basis for the initial lawsuit—and to underpay artists and labels for the use of their sound recordings in its satellite service, which provides music across hundreds of channels to 33 million subscribers. The cumulative impact of that underpayment now stands at over $400 million.