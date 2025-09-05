The 2025 Event Safety Summit Has Officially Been Canceled

CHARLOTTE, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Event Safety Summit have announced the cancellation of the 2025 edition of the conference.

The event was scheduled for November 11–13 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the theme “Solidarity in Safety,” focusing on fostering a culture of safety across the live events industry, from planning through execution.

In announcing the decision, the Event Safety Alliance (ESA) cited challenging economic conditions.

“The Board of Directors of the Event Safety Alliance has made the difficult decision to cancel ESA’s 2025 Event Safety Summit, including its pre-conference training courses. The current economic uncertainty in the United States has tightened employer travel budgets and depressed conference registration. Under these circumstances, trying to do business as usual would be an irresponsible financial risk for ESA,” the organization said in a statement.

Ticketholders will be contacted directly regarding refunds.

ESA also highlighted other events still taking place, including the Event Safety Alliance Canada Conference in Toronto on October 20–22, which is offering a Partner Association discount for ESA members.