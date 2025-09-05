Venu Holding Corp. Names Tixr As Official Ticketing and Commerce Partner

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Venu Holding Corporation, the owner and operator of a growing chain of upscale music venues, has announced a new partnership with digital ticketing and live event e-commerce platform Tixr.

Under the agreement, Tixr will become the official ticketing and integrated commerce partner for four of Venu’s concert halls, including The Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Gainesville, Georgia, and the Phil Long Music Hall in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The deal also extends to The Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Centennial, Colorado—currently under construction and slated to open in 2026—as well as one additional, yet-to-be-named Venu property.

As part of the partnership, Tixr has also taken a financial stake in Venu, further aligning the two companies. The scope of the investment was not disclosed.

“Today’s live event fans expect more than just the show—they want a seamless, premium experience from the moment they enter the ticketing platform to the final encore,” said J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Venu. “Tixr has consistently proven to be the leader in both technology and customer experience, delivering exactly what modern audiences demand. Their platform provides the elevated user experience our guests want and deserve. We’re excited to integrate Tixr into our intimate venues across the country.”

“Venu is building its success by creating premium event spaces that put fans at the heart of the experience,” said Patrick Bradley, Chief Revenue Officer at Tixr. “That philosophy mirrors our own at Tixr, where we’re constantly innovating to make every step of the live event purchase better for fans. These venues also give us the opportunity to fully flex the power of our platform and enable Venu to build stronger, more valuable relationships with their customers.”