2025 MTV Video Music Awards Full Recap

ELMONT, NY (CelebrityAccess) – The 42nd annual fan-voted MTV Video Music Awards took place on September 7 at the UBS Arena in New York. LL Cool J hosted the show, which aired live on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+.

Big wins, bold performances, and plenty of memorable moments marked the night.

Performances

Lady Gaga gave fans a dramatic set filmed during her Mayhem Ball tour. She performed “Abracadabra” and debuted her new song “The Dead Dance.”

Sabrina Carpenter took the stage with drag queens from RuPaul's Drag Race. Her performance of "Tears" included signs that read "Dolls, Dolls, Dolls" and "Protect Trans Rights."

Tate McRae danced across a stage covered in sand while performing "Revolving Door" and "Sports Car." Male dancers joined her in Speedos.

Conan Gray delivered a dreamy set of "Vodka Cranberry" alongside actor Corey Fogelmanis, playing out a fairytale romance.

Doja Cat opened the show by bringing back classic MTV vibes with an "80s-inspired performance of "Jealous Type," opening with Kenny G on saxophone.

Other performers included Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Alex Warren, J Balvin with DJ Snake, and Lola Young.

Ozzy Osbourne Tribute

One of the most significant moments of the night was a powerful tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, introduced by Osbourne’s son, Jack, and his grandchildren. Rock icons Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme, and YUNGBLUD teamed up to perform some of the rock icon’s most famous songs.

The group rocked through “Crazy Train,” “Changes,” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” The crowd sang along to every word, and fans online called the set “goosebumps worthy.” The mix of legends and younger talent made it clear that Osbourne’s music keeps the fire alive for old fans and new ones alike.

Special Awards

The VMAs also honored three music icons with special awards:

Mariah Carey finally received the Video Vanguard Award. In a funny moment, she held up her Moon Person and asked the crowd, “What were you waiting for?” It was her first VMA win ever.

Busta Rhymes was given the first-ever Rock the Bells Visionary Award. The rap pioneer thanked fans for supporting his decades-long career and gave love to hip-hop’s next generation.

Ricky Martin accepted the Latin Icon Award. He reminded fans of his global impact with a performance that brought back memories of his “Livin’ La Vida Loca” days.

Full List of Winners – 2025 MTV VMAs

Video of the Year: Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Artist of the Year: Lady Gaga

Song of the Year: ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Video Vanguard Award: Mariah Carey

Rock the Bells Visionary Award: Busta Rhymes

Latin Icon Award: Ricky Martin

Best Country (fan-voted): Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”

Best Pop Artist (fan-voted): Sabrina Carpenter

Best Pop Video: Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Best Album: Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Best R&B: Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous”

Best Alternative: Sombr – “Back to Friends”

Best K-pop: Lisa (with Doja Cat & Raye) – “Born Again”

Best Afrobeats Song: Tyla – “Push 2 Start”

Best New Artist: Alex Warren

Song of Summer: Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”