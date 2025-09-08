Bailey Zimmerman Announces 2026 ‘Different Night, Same Rodeo’ Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum country superstar Bailey Zimmerman is thrilled to announce the dates for his 2026 Different Night Same Rodeo Tour, kicking off in Estero, FL, on February 19 and will make stops in Knoxville, Boston, Atlanta, Fort Worth, Nashville, Toronto, and more before wrapping in Ottawa, ON, on June 20. Following his sold-out headline trek for his New To Country Tour, Zimmerman will continue to electrify audiences as he brings his dynamic live show to 30+ venues across the US and Canada, promoted by Live Nation and featuring support from Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now until Tuesday, September 9, at 11:59 pm CT. Artist Presale access is Thursday, September 11, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes a GA standing ticket or premium reserved seat, access to the pre-show Bailey Zimmerman VIP Soundcheck Party, a limited-edition tour poster, a VIP-exclusive gift item and more.

The announcement comes on the heels of Zimmerman’s recently released sophomore album Different Night Same Rodeo via Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville. The album features country radio’s #1 hit superstar collaboration, “Backup Plan,” alongside other hits such as “Lost” featuring The Kid LAROI, “Holy Smokes,” “Holding On,” and more. Opening up like never before, Zimmerman delivers his rafter-shaking rock-powered country anthems while also elevating his artistry and sharpening his songcraft on the new body of work. Emphasizing the emotional rodeo of everyday life, the 18-track collection marks a bold step forward for Zimmerman.

In April, Zimmerman released “All The Way” with BigXthaPlug, which garnered 5.46M streams globally in the first 24 hours, debuted at #1 on Spotify’s Top Songs Chart in the U.S, and debuted at No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100, marking BigXthaPlug’s first top 10 and Zimmerman’s second after “Rock and a Hard Place.” In March, Bailey earned a spot on Billboard’s list of the five biggest artists of the 21st century born in the 21st century—alongside Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid Laroi, and Benson Boone.

DIFFERENT NIGHT SAME RODEO TOUR 2026

Thu, Feb 19 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Sat, Feb 21 – Athens, GA – Atkins Ford Arena

Thu, Feb 26 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri, Feb 27 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sat, Feb 28 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Thu, Mar 5 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu, Mar 12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Fri, Mar 13 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena

Sat, Mar 14 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

Fri, Mar 27 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Thu, Apr 2 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Fri, Apr 3 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center

Sat, Apr 4 – Corpus Christi, TX – Hilliard Center Arena

Thu, Apr 9 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri, Apr 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sat, Apr 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

Thu, Apr 16 – Toledo, OH – The Huntington Center

Fri, Apr 17 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

Sat, Apr 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Thu, Apr 30 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Propst Arena

Fri, May 1 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Thu, Jun 4 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Amphitheater

Fri, Jun 5 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sat, Jun 6 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Wed, Jun 10 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

Thu, Jun 11 – Kelowna, AB – Prospera Place

Sat, Jun 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Thu, Jun 18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri, Jun 19 – London, ON – Canada Life Place

Sat, Jun 20 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre