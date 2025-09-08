Cindy Gu Named GM Of Southeast Asia At Virgin Music Group

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) — Virgin Music Group announced the appointment of Cindy Gu as General Manager of Southeast Asia, a role in which she will oversee operations in Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Gu, based in Singapore, joins Virgin after serving as Managing Director of Fabled Records, a joint venture between Live Nation and Astralwerks Records, where she led operations, including strategic growth initiatives.

“Cindy has a long track record of building successful businesses throughout Asia,” said JT Myers, Co-CEO of Virgin Music Group. “An entrepreneur herself, she knows firsthand what it takes to build successful independent music businesses and will be a valuable partner to entrepreneurs in one of the world’s most important high-growth regions.”

“Virgin Music Group is an incredible global brand and a powerful partner to independent labels and artists,” said Gu. “I am excited to work with Nat, JT, Michael Roe, and the rest of the Virgin leadership team to further establish the company’s influence and success throughout the Southeast Asia region.”

In her new role at Virgin, Gu will collaborate with Liza Fuady, Regional Director at Virgin Music Group SEA, who has led the region’s commercial strategy and business since 2024. Fuady will continue to be based in Jakarta and report to Gu.