Concord Music Publishing Along With Big Family Signs Eden Joel

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of indie pop artist Eden Joel. This is Concord’s first signing in partnership with Big Family Music, an independent label, publishing and management company led by Damon and Julian Bunetta (Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims, One Direction) and Ben and Daniel Parmar (Disclosure, SG Lewis, Amber Mark). The worldwide publishing deal, effective immediately, encompasses his entire catalog and all future works. This deal shines a light on Nashville’s rising indie and alternative scene, where artists like Eden Joel are blending the city’s Southern roots with fresh Coastal energy.

Originally from Nashville, Eden Joel was raised in and around the music industry. Joel’s unique sound blends indie coastal pop and brings it to the south. He has spent the last three years as a touring musician, playing with artists such as Stephen Sanchez, Annie DiRusso, Mercury, Venus and the Fly Traps, Hannah Cole, Briston Maroney and more. This past May, he supported indie rock band The Greeting Committee on their 2025 tour and opened for In Color’s July show in Nashville.

On his signing, Eden Joel says: “I feel extremely lucky to be joining the Big Family and Concord teams! They are, without a doubt, some of the most passionate and genuine people who truly care about helping grow and develop creatives sustainably.”

This past year has been busy for Eden Joel. In March, he produced and wrote on Annie DiRusso’s debut album Superpedestrian, and released his own debut single, “Deadweight,” in May. This single showcases Joel’s infectious indie pop melodies and clever lyricism, a clear product of years of honing his craft and soaking up his surrounding Music City influences. Prior to the song’s release, Joel had been teasing his unique sound on Instagram Reels, racking up over 600,000 views of his unreleased music. When it debuted, “Deadweight” was featured on Spotify’s “Fresh Finds Indie” playlist with Eden Joel as the featured artist for ‘Fresh Finds’. On August 28, Joel will perform live again for Palmer’s album release show at Cannery Hall in Nashville.

“It’s an indescribable feeling when you find an artist who reminds you why you started,” said Lily Bunta, A&R Manager at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville. “Eden Joel is truly one of a kind. His vision, spirit, and artistry embody a bold new generation of creatives. To champion his music, alongside our talented friends at Big Family, is the start of a story I will be celebrating forever.”

“I’ve been a massive fan of Eden for years,” Wes Geiken, Head of Creative at Big Family, comments. “His personality and storytelling ability stood out to me from the start – honest, dynamic, and wise beyond his years. He writes with an emotional depth that’s truly rare. Eden is exactly the kind of writer who will bring value to both the Nashville and LA songwriting communities. I speak on behalf of the whole team at Big Family when I say we’re incredibly excited for what’s ahead and deeply grateful to be part of his publishing team, alongside Lily and the rest of the incredible crew at Concord.”

Joel’s next single, “Used To,” was released August 20 and is the first single from his forthcoming debut EP, coming in 2026. The new single explores themes of purging self-doubt, shame and negativity and regaining different and more objective perspectives on life.