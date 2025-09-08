Country Icon Pam Tillis Celebrates 25th Anniversary As Opry Member

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – GRAMMY Award-winning country legend Pam Tillis marked her 25th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member on Tuesday (August 26). Singers Vince Gill, Lorrie Morgan, Suzy Bogguss, Jamey Johnson, Russell Dickerson and Emily Ann Roberts were part of the lineup during the celebration. Tillis’ family members traveled far and wide to help her celebrate the occasion.

The show was hosted by Charlie Mattos, a morning radio personality on 650 AM WSM.

Tillis describes her latest musical milestone as a remarkable evening that she’ll forever be grateful for.

“Tuesday night was more than I ever could’ve dreamed. To have so many dear friends and special guests there to celebrate with me made it feel like one big family reunion. Marking 25 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry is such a milestone, and it reminded me of just how much this stage has meant to me over the years. The Opry has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and sharing that stage with people I love made the night unforgettable. My heart is full, and I’m still floating on cloud nine.”

Country singer Marty Stuart inducted Tillis into the Opry in 2000. She was the first female to become a member of the iconic institution in the new millennium. She made her first Opry appearance at age eight with her legendary father, Mel Tillis.

Stay tuned for special projects and new music from the entertainment trailblazer.