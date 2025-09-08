Howard Stern Returns to SiriusXM, Calls Exit Rumors a Prank

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran radio host Howard Stern returned to SiriusXM after his summer break, dismissing speculation about his potential departure from the satellite broadcaster as an elaborate prank.

“Lest anyone think that was real, that was all masterminded by me,” Stern said during the opening of his show. “Everything you’ve been reading in the paper about me or about Robin is completely false.”

Stern confirmed he has been in discussions with SiriusXM about extending his long-running contract.

“SiriusXM and my team have been talking about how we go forward in the future. They’ve approached me, they’ve sat down with me like they normally do, and they’re fantastic,” he said. “We’ve been talking.”

Media reports last month speculated that SiriusXM might not renew its deal with Stern, potentially ending a partnership that began in 2006. Stern has been a cornerstone of the company’s talk-radio lineup and subscription model since his move from terrestrial radio.

He last renewed his contract in 2015. While financial details of that agreement weren’t disclosed, his original 2004 deal with SiriusXM was valued at a reported $500 million, followed by a 2010 renewal worth about $400 million.