Jordan Anderson Named Senior Talent Buyer At The Bellwether In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Another Planet Entertainment (APE) and Teragram Presents announced the appointment of Jordan Anderson as Senior Talent Buyer at The Bellwether in Los Angeles.

In her new role, Anderson will oversee programming for the venue’s multiple stages, including the main room and the auxiliary stages in The Virginian, the in-house restaurant space, as well as the recently completed 600-capacity Camille’s.

Anderson will also support booking teams at other Teragram Presents venues in the market, including the Teragram Ballroom and Moroccan Lounge, while supplementing the Another Planet Entertainment booking team.

She comes to her new role at The Bellwether from the famed Troubadour in Los Angeles, where she set a new record in 2024 by booking more than 300 shows at the iconic live music venue.

“As I take my next step after serving as the steward of up-and-coming artists at the Troubadour, I am very excited to join the legendary teams at Another Planet Entertainment and Teragram Presents,” Anderson shares. “I have been so lucky to work with many historical rooms in my career and will take that experience with me as I take the lead at The Bellwether, which is building its own vibrant history in LA. I have a serious passion for discovering new artists and helping to elevate them, so being able to also assist in adding to the calendars at the Moroccan Lounge and Teragram Ballroom while contributing to the Another Planet booking team brings this all full circle for me.”

“Jordan’s track record speaks for itself,” said Allen Scott, President of Concerts & Festivals for Another Planet Entertainment. “She has consistently championed artists early in their careers and created opportunities for them to connect with audiences in meaningful ways. Her experience, passion, and vision for live music make her an invaluable addition to the team as we take The Bellwether into its next chapter.”

Nick Barrie, APE’s Senior Talent Buyer, will continue to oversee their talent buying team with a focus on The Castro Theatre in San Francisco, which is gearing up to relaunch in 2026 after a major refurbishment.