LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Graham Crabb, a founding member of the famed industrial group Pop Will Eat Itself, has signed a global publishing deal with Bucks Music Group.

News of the signing comes ahead of the release of PWEI’s new album, Delete Everything, which is slated for release on October 3 as well as a UK tour set for later this year.

Crabb is PWEI’s current principle songwriter, and alongside Adam Mole, remains the group’s only original member. Along with his work with PWEI, has also collaborated with a number of other musical projects over the years including Vileevils (with fellow PWEI members John ‘Fuzz’ Townshend and Adam Mole), Golden Claw Musics and Je Suis Crabbi.

“It was a yellow Ford Estate car that first introduced me to Pop Will Eat Itself whilst working in a Garden Centre. The car was emblazoned in their infamous Sample It, Loop It logo and so began my love of the Poppies! They are true trailblazers and their inventive and infectious sound has drawn fans including Trent Reznor, Perry Farrell and even Adam Ant! It’s a thrill to now be both a fan and publisher and I am delighted we are working with Graham for the new album and cannot wait to see the tour. To take it back to the garden centre: the Poppies are blooming again,” stated Jonathan Tester, head of sync a Bucks Music Group.

“I’ve known Jonathan for over 10 years and consider him a good friend as well as a respected business partner. His advice and guidance is invaluable to me, and along with Sarah and the rest of the team, Bucks was the obvious choice to partner with for our first new Pop Will Eat Itself album (and biggest tour) in a decade. Looking forward to syncing some beers together on the road,” Crabb added.